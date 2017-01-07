Sequoia National Park: Generals Highway Closed at Foothills Visitor Center

From Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks:

January 7, 2016– The Generals Highway is now closed at the Foothills Visitor Center in Sequoia National Park due to rock slides and flooding until further notice. This storm is forecast to continue through Monday evening.

Visitors will not be able to access the giant sequoias (aka big trees), Potwisha Campground, Giant Forest Museum, and Lodgepole areas. Guests with reservations to Wuksachi Lodge are encouraged to call them at this time. www.visitsequoia.com/Wuksachi/Lodging

Visitors are able to exit the park at this time. Kings Canyon National Park remains open. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

For additional updates, please visit the parks’ Facebook page, facebook.com/SequoiaKingsNPS, Twitter: @SequoiaKingsNPS, or the parks’ website at www.nps.gov/seki