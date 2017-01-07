NDOT Crews Clean Area Freeway Drainages

NDOT road maintenance crews have been out in force over the past two days clearing state freeway drainages, and continue to patrol and clear state roads.

NDOT contractors have staged heavy equipment at dozens of state road bridges from Reno south to the Carson Valley, ready to remove any flood-related debris, etc. In addition, roughly 70 NDOT staff volunteers are ready to be mobilized to man any potential state road closures.

They remind motorists to only drive if absolutely necessary during this rain event. Heavy amounts of water on roadways can lead to hyroplaning and/or crashes. They urge motorists who choose to drive today to drive slowly, leaving extra distance between their vehicle and the vehicle in front of them. Do not use your vehicle's cruise control, as it can lead to increased chance of hydroplaning. Particularly during overnight hours, any potential flooding or water on roadways will not be as visible, and motorists are advised to be especially vigilant if needing to drive this evening.

Drivers can keep updated on any state road closures by visiting nvroads.com or dialing 511 before driving.