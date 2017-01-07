North Lake Tahoe Fire: Avalanche Potential in Incline Village Area

The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District (NLTFPD) and USFS says there is a potential for an avalanche in the Third Creek area of the Incline Village/Crystal Bay community.

NLTFPD says there are indications that an avalanche may occur in the Third Creek drainage area and in the avalanche path adjacent to Third Creek to the south.

Authorities say debris from an avalanche is expected to remain confined to the gullies and not affect homes or streets, but an air blast from such an event could rattle windows and affect pedestrians and vehicles in the immediate areas of the avalanche paths.

NLTFPD says backcountry travel is not advised at this time.

Officials say that if you live in the Apollo Way, Jennifer Street, Lunar Court or Mercury Court neighborhood area, you may have received a reverse 911 call made by Washoe County Emergency Management advising you of this situation on Friday evening.