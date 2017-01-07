North Lake Tahoe Fire: Avalanche Potential in Incline Village Ar - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

North Lake Tahoe Fire: Avalanche Potential in Incline Village Area

Posted: Updated:

The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District (NLTFPD) and USFS says there is a potential for an avalanche in the Third Creek area of the Incline Village/Crystal Bay community.

NLTFPD says there are indications that an avalanche may occur in the Third Creek drainage area and in the avalanche path adjacent to Third Creek to the south.

Authorities say debris from an avalanche is expected to remain confined to the gullies and not affect homes or streets, but an air blast from such an event could rattle windows and affect pedestrians and vehicles in the immediate areas of the avalanche paths.

NLTFPD says backcountry travel is not advised at this time.

Officials say that if you live in the Apollo Way, Jennifer Street, Lunar Court or Mercury Court neighborhood area, you may have received a reverse 911 call made by Washoe County Emergency Management advising you of this situation on Friday evening.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.