Area Road Closures and Street Evacuations Due to Flooding

The City of Reno tweeted this photo of Wingfield Park around 2:15 p.m. Sunday

Washoe County, City of Reno and City of Sparks emergency officials continue to focus on assessment and recovery efforts as the flood waters subside. However, the region is expected to see more dangerous weather in the coming days.

The National Weather Service in Reno is predicting snow and increased winds through Wednesday. The flood risk is decreasing. However, officials urge residents to avoid the Truckee River and flooded areas. First responders are still urging the public to stay away from the Truckee River. The water is very cold and very fast and hypothermia can set in quickly. In addition, there is a continuing risk of falling trees due to high winds and saturated ground.

Washoe County says they are transitioning from flood response to the recovery stage.

REMSA has reported no flood-related injuries, but has responded to various rescue situations.

The Truckee River Flood Management Authority has released a set of maps showing the simulated flooding, you can review those maps here.

Lyon County authorities say 25 structures are damaged, and 200-400 homes remain threatened.

Evacuations:

Voluntary evacuations for 19 homes in the Hidden Valley area on Pebble Beach Dr, Pelham Dr and Plum Hollow Cir

Evacuation Centers:

The City of Sparks and the Red Cross says the following are available for shelters:

Sparks High School (820 15th St., Sparks) will close at 5 pm on Monday.

Wooster High School (1331 E. Plumb Lane, Reno) is full. Evacuees please go to Sparks High School. Shelter will close after the evening meal.

LDS Church (411 North Saliman, Carson City). If you have pets you need to bring to the shelter, the Nevada Humane Society will accept pets and take them to its shelter located at 549 Airport Road. The Nevada Humane Society is open and will accept pets for those residents that need to evacuate. Shelter will close at 3 pm on Monday.

Community and Senior Center (small pets welcome) 1300 Waterloo, Gardnerville

Large livestock is welcome at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

Golden Eagle Regional Park has been made available as a location for businesses that need to relocate and temporarily store trucks and equipment. The lot will be unattended.

Shelter equipment has been positioned in Wadsworth for use if flooding should occur further downstream on the Truckee River.

Monday 12:00 p.m. Natchez and Wadsworth Community Building

Placer County and the American Red Cross will open an emergency shelter at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach. The shelter is expected to open at 8 p.m. Parking is available at the event center. Service animals will be the only pets the shelter can accommodate

Reno-Sparks Indian Colony says if residents see flooding or notice debris on or near their property they should call RSIC Public Works at (775) 785-1341.

Flooded areas:

Red Rock at Silver Lake

Clark Drive

Boynton Slough

Lakeside and Huffaker

Lakeside and Lone Tree

Localized flooding in the areas of Springland Dr south of Shadow Ln, North Truckee Ln & Spanish Springs Rd to Howard Dr.

In Dayton: The River Road area between Segale Road and Cardelli Road, Branstetter Avenue at Six Mile Canyon Road, V & T Way off of Branstetter Avenue,Grosh Avenue and Sheep Camp Road.

In Douglas County: Foothill between Jacks Valley and Genoa, East Valley, Tillman, Kim and Vicky

Due to high flow in the North Truckee Drain and continued precipitation streets are experiencing localized flooding in the area of Springland Drive south of Shadow Lane, North Truckee Lane, and Spanish Springs Road to Howard Drive.

Park Closures:

Rock Park

Path along the Truckee River from Fisherman's Park east

Cottonwood Park

Glendale Park

Oxbow Park

Paradise Park

Fuji Park

Shadow Mountain Park

Avalanche Danger

The Sierra Avalanche Center reports that an avalanche warning is in effect."Extreme avalanche danger exists at all elevations." Read more here.

An avalanche at Mt. Rose Summit has been reported with two feet of snow on the roadway. NDOT is currently on the scene.

Bridge Closures:

Sierra St. Bridge

Lake Street Bridge

No access to the bridge over Truckee from the White Fur Street community

The bridge at Cercle De La Cerese in Rainbow Bend in Lockwood is "unusable" and closed. Channel 2 viewer Alex Kramer sent us this photo.



Freeway/Highway Closures:

I-80 east held at Colfax due to down power lines near the Donner Lake interchange

I-80 Sparks Blvd. off-ramp

USA Pkwy is closed between Electric and Denmark according to NDOT, estimated restoration is around 9:00 p.m. Monday

SR-207 (Kingsbury) is closed both directions from Tramway to Foothill due to a sinkhole

SR-342 Virginia City/Gold Hill route is closed due to flooding at the "Y" in Silver City. SR 341 Truck Route is open.

SR-446 Pyramid Lake

Reno/Washoe County Road Closures:

Roads continue to open and close in the area Monday morning. Northern Nevada officials are assessing local roads and working to re-open and close roads based on their current condition. For the latest information regarding road openings, please call 2-1-1. The following are closed.

Pelham at Pebble Creek

McCarran at Larkin Circle

McCarran at Longley to Rio Poco

Holcomb Ranch

McCarran at Mill to Greg

Desoto at Longley

Patriot at Longley

Sparks:

Much of the Sparks Industrial Area is back open to the public with some exceptions:

Glendale Avenue between McCarran Boulevard and Meredith Way remains closed and is underwater.

Kleppe Lane between Meredith Way and Greg Street remains closed and is underwater.

McCarran Boulevard from Greg Street to the City of Reno remains closed.

Southbound off-ramp at Vista Boulevard remains closed.

Greg at Rock

Coney Island Dr. at Linda Way and Marietta Way

Police and barricades will be active at road closures.

Standing water remains on roadways throughout the industrial area. Some traffic signals remain inoperable. Please drive with caution.

Carson City:

Fermi Road

Curry Street between Lake Glenn Drive and Rhodes Street

Center Drive between Cleer Creek Avenue and Topsy Lane

Storey County:

USA Parkway has reopened

Six Mile Canyon Road, closed long-term, not passable, severe damage

State Route 342 Gold Hill/Silver City, closed by NDOT until clearing, open to residents only, south from Virginia City

Painted Rock bridge, open to residents only, use caution debris on bridge

Lockwood:

Canyon Way south of LCC, closed until further notice

Cercle de la Cerese, closed at bridge to Canyon Way

Peri Ranch Road, water over roadway, access not advisable

Highlands:

Lousetown Rd., open, coned areas, use caution

Mark Twain:

Sam Clemens Rd., closed until water recedes

Sutro Springs Rd., open, use caution

Dayton:

Rose Peak Road is closed between Pine Cone Road and Flowery Avenue

Douglas County:

Nye Drive, Centerville between 88 and Foothill

Dressler Ln from Hwy 88 to the Ranchos

Genoa

Powerdam

Mottsville

Genoa Lane is closed from Highway 395 to Foothill Road

Southbound 395 between Stephanie Way and Jacks Valley Road, northbound lane reopened.

Lyon County:

STAGECOACH

Kiowla and Seminole

Pueblo & Esmerelda

SILVER SPRINGS

Ruby Avenue closed

Opal Avenue closed

DAYTON

Valley Circle-8 Plex with water on first floor of homes

Dayton Valley (Across the Bridge) Standing water from 6” to 3’

The following roads are closed:

Dayton Toll Road

Branstetter

Ricci Road

Rosepeak Road

Rivers Road

Lower Portion of Sandifer

The following roads are marked water over roadway

Pinecone

V & T Way

Mark Twain Way

Flowery

Champions Road

SILVER CITY

Gold Canyon Creek along Dayton Toll Road-stabilized

Highway 342 has been closed at the Y by NDOT

Storey County will be providing mutual aid for Fire and Law Enforcement

Sand and sandbags have been deployed to the Y of 341 & 342 Highway for Silver City Residents

FERNLEY

Several residents West of 50A/95A on Sage Street are threatened.

Roads closed Summer Wind Road at Ponderosa Park

NDF crews are assisting with sandbagging

Nevada County:

Public Works crews along with Nevada County Roads Department are closing Donner Pass Road from South Shore Drive to Sugar Bowl

Free Bus Rides:

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is offering free transit rides from now through midnight on January 10, 2017. People should check www.RTCWashoe.com for detours or cancellation of routes.

Click here for Sandbag Locations

Click here for School Closures and Delays

Click here for Water Boil Orders

Flood Preparation Recommendations:

The City of Sparks says in preparation for a flood event in the City’s industrial area, they ask that residents residing along the corridor of Sparks Boulevard between Shadow Lane and Interstate 80 consider taking precautions for flood water because the 2005 flood event brought some flooding to this area.

“It’s imperative that if you have a business in the area, to take flood precautions now,” said Sparks Mayor Pro Tempore Ron Smith. “If you do not need to be in the area, please stay away from the City’s industrial zone to allow members of the public to prepare to protect their property.”

Click here for tips from NV Energy about electricity and flooding.

Flood Updates:

Washoe County officials gave a press conference around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday reporting some small stream flooding across Washoe County. Emergency Manager Aaron Kenneston said "we have a full emergency operations center activation and we're under a flood alert. Flooding has begun." They expect the flooding to continue the next 24 hours and that it will eventually lead to river flooding.

Washoe County officials urge the public to follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #NVFlood17 or by calling 211 for information. In an emergency situation please call 911.