Winter Weather Hits Northern Nevada, Latest Road Conditions

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Reno, Carson City and Minden areas that will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Snow showers are picking up, especially on the northwest side of town with some slick road conditions up toward the North Valleys and mountain passes. Snow showers will persist into the afternoon before the warmer air arrives and mixes out our valleys.

All roads have reopened. 

To check the latest road conditions, go to:
Nevada Highway Patrol: http://www.nvdpspub.gov/nhp/roadhazard.aspx
Nevada Department of Transportation: http://bit.ly/1QYW8Kw
California Department of Transportation: http://bit.ly/1OcTFew

