Winter Weather Hits Northern Nevada, Latest Road Conditions

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Reno, Carson City and Minden areas that will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Snow showers are picking up, especially on the northwest side of town with some slick road conditions up toward the North Valleys and mountain passes. Snow showers will persist into the afternoon before the warmer air arrives and mixes out our valleys.

All roads have reopened.

To check the latest road conditions, go to:

Nevada Highway Patrol: http://www.nvdpspub.gov/nhp/roadhazard.aspx

Nevada Department of Transportation: http://bit.ly/1QYW8Kw

California Department of Transportation: http://bit.ly/1OcTFew

You can stay up to date on weather across the country and in our area with our KTVN Storm Watch weather app.

The app gives you forecast information, like radar, storm tracking and more for any location in the country, all in the palm of your hand.

You can download it for free for your iPhone, iPad, or Android smartphone. Just search KTVN in the iTunes or Google Play Store.

Help us cover the storm by sending pictures and tips to producers@ktvn.com or by posting them to our Facebook page.

For the latest on other area weather conditions, go to http://www.ktvn.com/weather