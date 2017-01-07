Road Closures in Sparks for Flood Preparations

For current road and business closures in northern Nevada, click here.

The City of Sparks says they have closed Kleppe Lane between Meredith Way and Greg Street is until further notice. Click here for the map.

The city says that Sunday at 1 pm, McCarran Boulevard between I-80 and Mill Street will be closed. Southbound off-ramp exits at Sparks Boulevard and Vista Boulevard will also be closed. The industrial area will be closed to the public from McCarran Boulevard east to Larkin Circle. Click here for the map.

The City of Sparks says in preparation for a flood event in the City’s industrial area, they ask that residents residing along the corridor of Sparks Boulevard between Shadow Lane and Interstate 80 consider taking precautions for flood water because the 2005 flood event brought some flooding to this area.

Authorities say the river path along the Truckee River, from Fisherman’s Park east to its termination, is closed and to please stay off the river path.

On Monday, the Court (1450 C Street) will be closed. They say to contact the court on Tuesday to re-scheduled any court appearances or pay fines at 353-2286.

The City of Sparks says the following are available for shelters:

Sparks High School (820 15th St.)

Wooster High School

The American Red Cross is operating the shelter and can be reached at 856-1000.

Golden Eagle Regional Park has been made available as a location for businesses that need to relocate and temporarily store trucks and equipment. The lot will be unattended.

“It’s imperative that if you have a business in the area, to take flood precautions now,” said Sparks Mayor Pro Tempore Ron Smith. “If you do not need to be in the area, please stay away from the City’s industrial zone to allow members of the public to prepare to protect their property.”