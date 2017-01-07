Area School Delays and Closures for Friday

A Senate subcommittee has advanced the Senate's Energy and Water Appropriations bill. It does not include the $120 million requested by the Department of Energy to revive Yucca Mountain, unlike the House of Representatives’ version of the bill.More >>
FEMA has authorized the use of federal funds to help the state fight the Oil Well Fire in Elko County. Our CBS affiliate KUTV in Salt Lake City is reporting that 14 structures have been lost in this fire.
The National Weather Service in Reno says the smoke in our area is from the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa, California. That 15,500-acre fire is located near Lake McClure.
The Sparks Marina dog park is closed until further notice due to a car crash into the park early Tuesday morning. The dog park, on the south side of the marina, will reopen once repairs have been made.
The Trump administration will soon restore the ability of police to seize suspects' money and property with federal help, but there will be safeguards.
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they have found 17-year-old Sean Ascuaga after being reported missing Monday evening near Chimney Beach in Lake Tahoe.
A woman who called 911 to report an incident was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer.
The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to a semi-truck crash on I-80 near the Marina Tuesday morning.
A Nevada doctor pleaded guilty on Monday despite maintaining his innocence since being arrested as part of an alleged fatal painkiller ring in Reno more than a year ago.
