Area School Delays and Closures for Friday

For Friday, January 13:

Closed:



All schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District (South Lake Tahoe) will be CLOSED on Friday, January 13th due to the extreme snow removal conditions still going on throughout South Lake Tahoe, on all our bus routes and our school sites from the week long blizzard. Snow removal conditions are ongoing and very difficult due to the amount of and consistency of the snow. Roads are too narrow for school busses to navigate safely and our roads are too hazardous for students to get to bus stops safely. Only essential staff should report to work on Friday at the District Office, snow removal and maintenance. Monday is Martin Luther King day and a scheduled Holiday. All schools should resume regular schedule on Tuesday January 17th.

All Incline Schools will be canceled for Friday.

Delays:

Caughlin Club Kidz will be on a two-hour delay

All Storey County Schools will be on a two-hour delay

TMCC says that all five sites will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, conditions permitting.

Washoe County Schools are on a two-hour delay. Winter bus stops are in effect.

Goddard School in Sparks is on a two-hour delay, school starts at 9 am

Pebbles Preschool is on a two-hour delay

Bishop Manogue Catholic High School is on a two-hour delay

St Albert the Great Catholic School is on a two-hour delay

Our Lady of the Snows School is on a two-hour delay

Little Flower School is on a two-hour delay

Summit Ridge Christian School is on a two-hour delay

ACE will be on a delayed start. School will begin at 9am, all classes meet at Vassar Street.

St John's Children's Center is on a two-hour delay

Lion and Lamb Christian School is on a two-hour delay

Nevada Sage Waldorf School is on a two-hour delay. School will start at 10:15 am.

Carson City School District- One- hour delay

Sage Ridge- Two-hour delay

Child Garden Preschool opening at 8:30