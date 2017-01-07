Area School Delays and Closures for Friday

The California Highway Patrol says a Sacramento man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a Truckee High School football coach.More >>
The El Dorado County District Attorney needs your help in solving the 2013 unsolved cold case homicide of Manpreet Singh of South Lake Tahoe.More >>
Our area blood bank is replenishing its stock of life-saving blood -- thanks to you, our viewers. We held our 10th Annual 'Give 2 Live' Blood Drive inside the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa on Wednesday.More >>
Reno Police are investing an armed robbery inside the Tamarack Junction Casino early Wednesday afternoon, during which one shot was fired.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the inclusion of Las Vegas in a list of so-called sanctuary cities that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities is being reviewed.More >>
Sierra Front says the wildfire burned five acres near USA Parkway and I-80 east of Reno.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service says the Farad Fire is near the Nevada-California state line. The 670-acre fire is 20% contained.More >>
A 14-year-old boy was rescued but an 11-year-old boy was not seen again.More >>
NHP says a person is in the hospital with unknown injuries after a rollover crash where the vehicle caught on fire.More >>
Sparks Police have released a new still from surveillance video showing a young girl who was last seen with a man during a carjacking last week. A composite of the young girl was also released.More >>
