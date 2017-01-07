NHP: Multiple Car Crash on 580 Northbound Near Plumb - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP: Multiple Car Crash on 580 Northbound Near Plumb

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Highway Patrol says there was a multiple car crash northbound on I-580 that happened at about 8:20pm on Friday.

NHP says there were possibly four to six cars involved. They believe the crash was due to black ice. 

Officials say there were minor injuries .

Two lanes are blocked from Plumb to Mill and the Plumb entrance is partially blocked. 

Please use caution or avoid the area.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.