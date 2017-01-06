Carson, Douglas County Officials Prepare for Flooding

Emergency managers in Carson, Douglas, and Lyon counties are getting ready for possible flooding with heavy rainfall predicted over the next few days.

Officials say they are as ready as they can be for the Carson River to flood, but they're also concerned about high levels of runoff from the mountains, so they say it's very difficult to predict which areas are at the most risk.

"It's not just the river area," Carson City Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Bob Schreihans said. "It's going to be all aspects of the city, depending on how much runoff we get from the mountains, based on how much rainfall hits the snow that's already there. That's what we are worried about."

The Carson River runs through Minden, Gardnerville, part of Carson City, and through agricultural land between cities. As of Friday, the river was well within its banks, but Schreihans said buildings in the low-lying areas close to the river should definitely be prepared for flooding.

The National Weather Service is predicting that the river will crest starting Sunday.

Schreihans, and Douglas County Emergency Manager Tod Carlini say they are running full resources and setting up emergency operations centers. Those are expected to go active on Saturday.

However, they are asking all residents to charge their phones, stock up on supplies, and consider picking up sandbags.

"These events are very labor intensive," Carlini said. "And sometimes we don't have the resources that we need to service everyone's immediate needs."

