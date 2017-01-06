Washoe County DA: Life Sentence for Reno Man Accused of Sexual Assault

The Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks announces that a Reno man has been sentenced to the maximum penalty allowed by law.

The DA says Timothy Randell (AKA Timothy Randall), a 27-year-old Reno man was sentenced for the sexual assault and attempted murder of a 16-year-old girl and the kidnapping and robbery of her father and 18-year-old boyfriend that took place in June, 2015.

Authorities say Randell was sentenced on Thursday, December 22, 2016 to multiple sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole in Washoe County District Court by Judge Patrick Flanagan.

Officials say Randell had previously pled guilty in October to the charges against him, which included Attempted Murder with a Deadly Weapon, Sexual Assault with a Deadly Weapon Causing Substantial Bodily Harm, Sexual Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm and Robbery with a Deadly Weapon. They say Randell received the maximum sentence on all counts, which included deadly weapon enhancements for Randell’s use of an assault-style firearm to commit the crimes. The kidnapping charge and the two sexual assault charges resulted in Randell being sentenced to three consecutive life-without-parole sentences. In addition, Randell received consecutive sentences totaling 95 years for his use of a firearm during the crimes.

Reno Police Department (RPD) say officers responded to a report of a robbery and sexual assault June 18, 2015 at apartments located on the 2000 block of Cannan Street in Reno, Nevada. RPD Detectives say they determined that the female victim and her boyfriend were attacked as they were entering their East Reno apartment after arriving home from a shopping trip and that the suspects may have followed the victims to their home from the Oddie WinCo just prior to the attack.

Officers say an assailant, who was later identified as Randell, forced his way in after brandishing and firing a semi-automatic pistol into their home. The father of the female victim was also in the home and Randell summoned an accomplice, who was waiting outside after subduing the three victims. Authorities say that for over three hours, Randell and his accomplice searched the home for money and valuables and took turns repeatedly raping the young female victim within earshot of her father and boyfriend. They also say Randell held his gun to the female victim’s head and threatened to kill her father and boyfriend. After the assaults, police say the offenders strangled the female victim and her boyfriend to unconsciousness. They say that Randell and his accomplice then spread oil throughout the home and attempted to set it on fire,fleeing when the fire alarm went off. The boyfriend regained consciousness and he and the female victim’s father were able to free themselves and put out the fire. Officials say the victims called 911.

The DA's Office says Randell was identified through DNA evidence as one of the assailants where he was arrested and this office subsequently filed formal criminal charges against him and the case proceeded to sentencing.

Officials say the second suspect is still being sought and the case remains open pending additional evidence. The second suspect was described as a lighter skinned male of unknown ethnicity, approximately 5”8, average or heavy build, small deadlocks near front and side of face, wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt and a dark beanie style hat. Officials say both suspects made statements associating them with Oakland, California.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Local Law Enforcement, the District Attorney’s Office Investigations Division (775)321-4300 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

To read the previous story on KTVN click here.