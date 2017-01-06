Downtown Reno Prepares For Flooding

"I don't think we want to relive what happened 20 years ago," said Reverent William Stomski of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Reno.

He has a good reason to feel that way too. Their basement was up to nine feet of water causing significant damage in 1997. While the forecast looks to be closer to what we saw in 2005, where the church made it out just fine, their congregation is doing the right thing and preparing for the worst.

"We've learned enough from experience and if you do not do it right, the water will go up the driveway here and come around," said Stomski.

The folks at Glenn Group are getting ready too. The water came up to the ramp in front of their new building back in 97 and flooded the back of the building.

"You know flooding is big and so people are trying to take their advice of what professionals are telling us," said Mary-Sarah Kinner of Glenn Group.

Which is to be proactive. Trinity is putting about two hundred sand bags in front of their bottom church door.

"That's the area that has been remodeled. It's education wings, a fellowship space, our music area is all in the crypt area of the church," said Stomski.

About thirty people came out to help sandbag the cathedral Friday afternoon. Both Glenn Group and the cathedral are trying to make the best of it.

"If something happens it will be all hands on deck to really try to prevent any damage of the building," said Kinner.

It's not only the building Trinity Episcopal is worried about. Their sequoia tree has gone through several flooding events, and the change in color of the bark is from the flood back in 1955. A lot has changed since the 1950's, but just like sixty years ago, we find ourselves placing sandbags around Trinity Church.

Thankfully, this time around the forecast is not as damaging. They plan on having all regular church activities this weekend until further notice.

