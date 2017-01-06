Carson City Sheriff's Office: Missing Woman Located and is Safe - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Sheriff's Office: Missing Woman Located and is Safe

Posted: Updated:
Lindsey Nelson Lindsey Nelson
Lindsey Nelson Lindsey Nelson

UPDATE: The Carson City Sheriff's Office says Lindsey Nelson has been located at a casino in downtown Reno and is safe. 

_____________

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says they are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Authorities say they are looking for 34-year-old Lindsey Nelson who was reported missing by friends and family. They say she has been entered into NCIC out of Carson City, Nevada.

Officials say Nelson was last seen by friends on Thursday, January 5 at about 1:00 pm.

Nelson is described as 5’6” tall, weighing 165 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. They say she was last seen wearing dark colored snow boots, a white fleece sweatshirt, and dark colored jeans with rhinestones in the pockets.

Officers say she is known to drive her 4-door, 1996 Silver Mercury Marquee with Nevada license plates 18E840. Officials say that friends describe Nelson as a vulnerable/endangered person who may be with an ex-boyfriend identified as Sean Ivery.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says if she is located, please contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch line at 775-887-2008.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.