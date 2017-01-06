Carson City Sheriff's Office: Missing Woman Located and is Safe

UPDATE: The Carson City Sheriff's Office says Lindsey Nelson has been located at a casino in downtown Reno and is safe.

_____________

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says they are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Authorities say they are looking for 34-year-old Lindsey Nelson who was reported missing by friends and family. They say she has been entered into NCIC out of Carson City, Nevada.

Officials say Nelson was last seen by friends on Thursday, January 5 at about 1:00 pm.

Nelson is described as 5’6” tall, weighing 165 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. They say she was last seen wearing dark colored snow boots, a white fleece sweatshirt, and dark colored jeans with rhinestones in the pockets.

Officers say she is known to drive her 4-door, 1996 Silver Mercury Marquee with Nevada license plates 18E840. Officials say that friends describe Nelson as a vulnerable/endangered person who may be with an ex-boyfriend identified as Sean Ivery.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says if she is located, please contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch line at 775-887-2008.