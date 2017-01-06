NV Energy: Electrical Tips in Case of Potential Flooding

With possible flash flooding this weekend in the Reno/Sparks area, NV Energy is encouraging all customers to follow these electrical safety tips:

Consider all downed power lines as live and dangerous and stay a safe distance away from them

Call 911 to report the downed line

Disconnect electrical appliances prior to the flood

Do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water

Avoid standing water as it may be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines

Never go into a basement with standing water in it unless you are sure the electricity is off

Report outages immediately to NV Energy by visiting their outage center at nvenergy.com or by calling their customer service at 775-834-4444

In addition, NV energy is working closely with local municipalities in the Truckee Meadows to prepare for potential flooding in the Reno/Sparks area. Depending on the severity of the flood area, public safety officials may request that NV Energy de-energize some electrical facilities and lines for safety purposes. Due to this, please be aware of possible power outages. NV Energy will be working closely with safety officials to determine when it is safe to restore power.

For more information about NV Energy, you can visit nvenergy.com of contact their customer service at 775-834-4444.