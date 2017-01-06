Nevada Humane Society Offers Free Pet Adoptions Due To Possible Evacuation

The Nevada Humane Society says they are offering free pet adoptions on all animals this weekend at their Reno address because this location is in danger of possible flash flooding and evacuation.

They say standard adoption policies still apply and they will be hosting the free adoptions as long as they need to, through Sunday because of the possible flash flooding expected to hit on Sunday.

The Nevada Humane Society

2825 Longley Lane, Reno

Open 11am to 6:30pm

The Nevada Humane Society says there are adoptable pets online. Go to http://nevadahumanesociety.org and click the big blue ADOPT button.

If you cannot adopt but wish to temporarily foster animals during the possible flooding, please email Tara Davis at tdavis@nevadahumanesociety.org and include your full contact info, any pets in the home and if they are spayed/neutered and up to date on vaccines, as well as any kids ages in the home.

Details on how to foster here: http://nevadahumanesociety.org/volunteer/about-fostering.