NDOC Deploys 260 Inmates to Help With Flood Preparation

From the Nevada Department of Corrections:

The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) and Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF) have deployed 11 fire crews to assist in preparation for possible flooding in Northern Nevada and California. The inmate crews, each made up of 24 minimum security inmates, are in route from Stewart Camp in Carson City, Tonopah, Ely and Three Lakes Valley Camp located approximately 30 miles north of Las Vegas. The approximately 260 inmates will be housed at the Stewart Conservation Camp facility in Carson City.

“This is exactly the type of situation we train and prepare for at the camps.” stated NDOC Director James Dzurenda. “The inmate workers are a great resource and helping during times of emergency enables them to give back in a big way.”

Inmates will contribute by filling and placing sandbags as well as being on call for other emergency response for flood control in Carson City, Reno/Sparks and may be deployed as far south as Bridgeport, California or as north as Susanville.

For more information on sandbag locations, go to http://bit.ly/2iMZgji

