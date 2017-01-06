NDOC Deploys 260 Inmates to Help With Flood Preparation - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOC Deploys 260 Inmates to Help With Flood Preparation

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Nevada Department of Corrections Courtesy: Nevada Department of Corrections
Courtesy: Nevada Department of Corrections Courtesy: Nevada Department of Corrections
Courtesy: Nevada Department of Corrections Courtesy: Nevada Department of Corrections

From the Nevada Department of Corrections:

The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) and Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF) have deployed 11 fire crews to assist in preparation for possible flooding in Northern Nevada and California. The inmate crews, each made up of 24 minimum security inmates, are in route from Stewart Camp in Carson City, Tonopah, Ely and Three Lakes Valley Camp located approximately 30 miles north of Las Vegas. The approximately 260 inmates will be housed at the Stewart Conservation Camp facility in Carson City.  

“This is exactly the type of situation we train and prepare for at the camps.” stated NDOC Director James Dzurenda.  “The inmate workers are a great resource and helping during times of emergency enables them to give back in a big way.” 

Inmates will contribute by filling and placing sandbags as well as being on call for other emergency response for flood control in Carson City, Reno/Sparks and may be deployed as far south as Bridgeport, California or as north as Susanville. 

For more information on sandbag locations, go to http://bit.ly/2iMZgji

From the Nevada Department of Corrections

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.