States of Emergency Declared for Several Areas in Northern Nevada Ahead of Potential Flooding

Noon: Washoe County says Toll Road is closed at Mt. Rose Highway due to flooded roads.

Governor Sandoval has declared a state of emergency due to the severe weather system developing in northern Nevada and the consequent danger to life and damage to property. The Governor directed all state agencies to supplement the efforts of Washoe, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties, the City of Carson City, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, and the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribes.

Earlier, Washoe County, the City of Sparks, and City of Reno held a joint briefing to discuss how the local entities are preparing for potential flooding and inclement weather. Washoe County released a map of flood prone areas.

Washoe County:

County Commissioner Bob Lucey says that he and four other commissioners met at 2 p.m. Friday to expedite the county’s emergency declaration due to the impact of this winter storm in front of us. "We anticipate an emergency declaration from Washoe County and that will be delivered to the governor this afternoon. This will allow the state to begin mobilizing emergency services and state resources as soon as possible."

Washoe County Emergency Manager Aaron Kenneston reminded officials from the various agencies today that the region is still in Flood Alert Stage. The Regional Emergency Operations Center has been activated for the duration of the event.

According to the National Weather Service in Reno, there is a Flood Warning in effect from approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday to approximately 11 p.m. Monday. Anticipated peak flooding times will be between 5-8 p.m. on Sunday in Reno, and 3-7 a.m. on Monday in Sparks.

Washoe County Sheriff Chuck Allen said he has increased staffing throughout this event. However, response time could be delayed due to weather conditions and increased call volume. There will be several road closures.

Wooster High School and Sparks High School has been activated as the primary regional shelters. People and small animals are welcome at these locations.

For large livestock animals, residents should use the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center (1350 N. Wells Avenue in Reno). They can enter at Gate 6 off of Sutro Street.

Reno:

On Friday, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said, "The city is closely monitoring conditions through the weekend and into next week. Public works is working 24/7 setting up sandbag locations."

There are seven City of Reno sandbag locations. Find them at reno.gov/news or on social media channels. Call 2-1-1 if you have non-emergency questions. Call 9-1-1 in an emergency situation. Or follow the hashtag #NVFlood17 on social media.

Residents are urged to stay away from the Truckee River. "I know that it can look incredibly awesome but it can be very dangerous. It moves very fast and is very cold."

Oxbow Park and Paradise Park are closed until further notice.

Residents are also urged to stay away from bodies of water such as Virginia Lake and others, and certainly along the river corridor.



From approximately 1 p.m. tomorrow to 6 a.m on Monday, the White Fir Street community in northwest Reno could potentially have no access to the bridge over the Truckee River. They should be advised to plan accordingly.

The Peppermill and Atlantis will be offering an evacuation rate starting at $39 for those affected by the flooding. Guests must show proof of residence in flood affected area. Resort fee will be waived for all evacuees.

Sparks:

The City of Sparks has declared a state of emergency. The declaration enables the City to mobilize resources quicker with additional support from Washoe County and the State if required to respond to a flood event

Additionally, the City of Sparks continues to prepare for a storm event that is projected to bring substantial flooding to the City and region. Some areas could see flood water as high as 9 feet. This area is generally defined as south of Interstate 80, north of the Truckee River, between Vista Boulevard to the east, and US 395 to the west. Also included is a corridor south of Prater Way, between Sparks Boulevard and Vista Boulevard. Confidence remains high on weather and flood projections.

The City says they are experiencing a high volume of businesses storing their equipment and vehicles at Shadow Mountain Park in Sparks (3300 Sparks Blvd). These businesses are being asked to find an alternative location immediately. Shadow Mountain is restricted to City of Sparks flood operations to include a sandbag station and school district support.

As an option, Golden Eagle Regional Park (6400 Vista Blvd) does provide an alternative location for the temporary storage of vehicles and equipment.

For sandbag locations and information on shelters, go to http://bit.ly/2iMZgji.

Carson City:

Residents of Carson City are encouraged to sign up for CodeRED, a free emergency notification service provided to all residents which will notify you of emergency information through phone calls, text messages, emails, social media and the CodeRED Mobile Alert app. To sign up go to

http://www.carson.org/alerts.

Residents should be advised that weather conditions can change quickly. Carson City Emergency Management is advising residents to be prepared with a 72 hour kit, which can include extra water, a three day food supply (non-perishable foods), a flashlight with batteries, and a first aid kit. Please check http://www.nevadafloods.org for more flood safety precautions.

A Flood Hotline has been designated for flood related reporting and questions, which are not life-threatening. The number is 887-2355 and officials recommend the public to use this number instead of 9-11 for non-emergency flood calls. Current incident information can also be found at www.carson.org/flood.

Multiple sandbag locations have been established around Carson City and a detailed map and listing can be found on the Carson City website. For locations, go to http://bit.ly/2iMZgji.

The Salvation Army is serving meals at at the Evacuation Center located at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Saliman Rd. Snacks, water, and tea will be available 24 hours a day. For further information about The Salvation Army's Emergency Response Team call 775-887-9120 or visit carsoncity.salvationarmy.org

__________

Lyon County:

The Board of County Commissioners approved a Declaration of Emergency as presented by County Manager Jeff Page.

Lyon County crews are continuing to prepare by cleaning drainage locations, supplying sand bag locations and monitoring storm activity. Lyon County has received multiple inquiries about the bridge in Dayton. County Manager Page explains that crews have been and will be monitoring the bridge. They have pre-staged equipment near the bridge to be used to remove debris to ensure that the bridge remains open.

Lyon County urges those in flood prone areas to prepare for flooding. Have sufficient food, water and medication to last several days. Lyon County recommends that you have a plan for your pets and livestock. If you have livestock in flood prone areas it is recommended that you get the livestock moved to higher ground.

The Lyon County Emergency Coordination Center has been partially activated to coordinate preparedness activities with the State Emergency Operations Centers and surrounding counties

__________

Storey County:

The recommendation is being made by Storey County officials to declare a State of Emergency due to the impending weather conditions, including possible flooding in parts of the county at noon Saturday, January 7.

Storey County is engaged in the following activities in relation to potential flooding across the county including, but not limited to, Lockwood, Mark Twain, Virginia City/Gold Hill, McCarran, Highlands, and Painted Rock.

The Public Information Officer (PIO) will periodically update the community through Storey County Facebook, 847.INFO (4636) and www.storeycounty.org.

Possible evacuation shelters are being designated in case of need. Possible shelters are the Lockwood Senior Center, Virginia City Senior Center, Virginia City Middle School gym, and for Mark Twain residents Dayton High School. Exact locations and information will be posted if shelters are needed.

_________

Douglas County:

The Douglas County Emergency Operations Center will be activated on Sunday morning for the duration of the event. Currently East Fork Fire Protection District, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Road Department, and several entities are working together, and staying in close communication with the National Weather Service to monitor changing conditions. Resources are being staged strategically throughout Carson Valley so responders can quickly assist citizens as incidents arise.

How to get information:

To reach our flood hotline call (775) 782-9099 or (775) 783-6404 from 7am to 8pm.

Call 2-1-1 if you have non-emergency questions and someone will pick up the line to answer questions on local and regional events.

Follow the hashtag #NVFlood17 on social media, or use the specific communications channels for each entity described below. For more information, visit http://www.douglascountynv.gov Hit the Flood Warning Bar for current alerts and information.

Call 9-1-1 in an emergency situation.

__________

RTC: Due to predicted flooding, RTC bus routes may be suspended in flood-prone areas as conditions warrant. All riders are advised to plan ahead and monitor www.rtcwashoe.com for updated information. Click on Transit Alerts.

Additionally, RTC buses are on standby to assist with evacuations this weekend and early next week if called on by first-responders or law enforcement. However, citizens should plan on being self-sufficient during the flood emergency and prepare in advance. Precautions for flooding are also taking place at RTC construction sites, such as moving equipment to higher ground.

Waste Management: WM says if a collection truck is unable to service your neighborhood due to storm conditions, it will provide free extra pick up the following week with the return of normal weather conditions and service. Put bagged excess trash and recycling next to the corresponding cart on your next collection day. Extra Waste stickers will not be necessary for collection of that additional trash.

In an effort to reduce storm related collection delays in the future, WM is currently implementing a reroute for some customers in Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Washoe Valley, Dayton and Moundhouse. (A total of roughly 3,000 customers) Despite the coming storm, the new routes will start next week. Starting January 9th, 2017 customers can use a new online Pick Up Day Tool to check their trash and recycling collection schedule. The tool is located at Reno.WM.com – you do not have to be a Reno Resident to find your schedule.

The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority: Authorities say the leadership team will be manning the airport emergency operation center starting tomorrow afternoon. Airport officials say they have been working with the National Weather Service and the Washoe County emergency management team for the past 10 days planning for the storm. The airport has communicated to all the airlines and tenants that there is a flood risk. The airport has filled 2,000 sandbags and have more if needed.

__________

The National Weather Service

A Flood Warning has been issued for the following rivers in California and Nevada:

Susan River At Susanville affecting Lassen County

Truckee River Near Truckee affecting Nevada and Placer Counties

Truckee River At Reno affecting Washoe County

Truckee River At Vista affecting Storey and Washoe Counties

East Fork Carson River Below Markleeville affecting Alpine and Douglas Counties

Carson River Near Carson City affecting Carson City, Churchill County, Douglas and Lyon Counties

West Walker River Near Coleville affecting Mono County

Middle Fork Feather River Near Portola affecting Plumas County

A Flood Watch is now in effect from late Saturday night through Monday afternoon for portions of East Central California and Western Nevada including the following areas:

Lake Tahoe area

Reno

Sparks

Carson City

Douglas County

Storey County

__________

From the Office of Governor Brian Sandoval:

CARSON CITY, NV – Governor Brian Sandoval today announced measures being taken by the State of Nevada to prepare for the anticipated floods in Northern Nevada. The Governor is urging all residents to follow the recommended safety and preparation procedures prior to Sunday.

“I have received a briefing from the Nevada Division of Emergency Management (DEM) and have been updated on potential disaster preparations at the local, county, and state level. I have also spoken with Washoe County Commission Chairman Bob Lucey. Several of our state departments will begin pre-positioning resources beginning today,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “The State will do whatever it takes to ensure that the local, county and tribal partners have the resources they need to manage this potential disaster and protect our citizens.”

The Reno office of the National Weather Service has issued the following flood preparation instructions:

Check www.nevadafloods.org for more information including sandbag locations in Washoe County, Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County, and Storey County

Clear drains and gutters of debris and snow

Be aware of streams, drainage channels, canyons, and other areas known to flood suddenly

Follow the instructions of local law enforcement and emergency personnel

Follow #NVFlood17 ad #RenoFlood for alerts

Chris Smallcomb, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service of Reno stated, “Now is the time to be working on preparations for flooding – along rivers and near flood prone areas in the Sierra and western Nevada. Construction areas can have enhanced risk of flooding problems. Make good use of the time available because Saturday weather will not be as favorable for flood preparations and significant flooding is likely Sunday.”

Governor Sandoval has directed the Division of Emergency Management to activate the State Emergency Operations Center in Carson City. The Governor has also ordered the Departments of Public Safety, Health and Human Services, and Transportation to provide on-the-ground resources to local and county preparedness and emergency management centers.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead and take the necessary precautions to prepare for likely flooding. Sandbag sites can be found across the region and the Governor urges all residents to remain calm during this difficult time.

__________

___________

Governor Brian Sandoval will join Washoe County Commission Chairman Bob Lucey, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, Sparks Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith and other officials Saturday for a briefing and tour of three flood-prone areas in Washoe County.

“The State will do whatever it takes to ensure that the local, county and tribal partners have the resources they need to manage this potential disaster and protect our citizens,” said Governor Brian Sandoval.

(The National Weather Service contributed to this report.)