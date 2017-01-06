Donald Trump Says Hacking Had 'No Effect' on Election Outcome

President-elect Donald Trump is saying he had a "constructive meeting and conversation" with intelligence leaders on Friday but insists that any hacking attempts had "absolutely no effect" on the election outcome.



Trump released a statement soon after the intelligence leaders' report on Russian's alleged hacking attempts to influence last year's election.



Trump did not say whether he agreed with the conclusions. He has previously been sharply critical of allegations that Russia tried to interfere with the election.



The president-elect says his own evidence that that the outcome was unaffected was because "there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines."



Intelligence officials believe Russia was involved with the hacking of the Democratic National Committee.



Meanwhile, Trump says Mexico will reimburse taxpayers for a new border wall and that U.S. money spent will be for the "sake of speed."



Trump's aides are considering a plan to ask Congress to ensure money is available in U.S. coffers for the wall. But Trump would rely on existing law that authorizes fencing and other technology along the southern border.



The potential approach was confirmed by two congressional officials and a senior transition official with knowledge of the discussions; all spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.



Trump said in a tweet Friday: "The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!"

