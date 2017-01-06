State Tax Office Seeks $900,000 for Marijuana Law Startup Costs - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

State Tax Office Seeks $900,000 for Marijuana Law Startup Costs

Posted: Updated:

State tax officials are seeking a nearly $900,000 loan to hire staff to implement a recreational marijuana law that voters passed in November.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2j9oCEF) the Department of Taxation request to tap funds from an Interim Finance Contingency Account will be considered Tuesday by the three-member state Board of Examiners.

If it's approved by the panel - made up of Gov. Brian Sandoval, Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske - the request will go to a Legislature finance committee on Jan. 26.

Officials say the money would fund four tax officers through the June 30 end of the fiscal year.

The loan would be repaid with proceeds from a 15% excise tax the law imposes on wholesale recreational marijuana sales.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

