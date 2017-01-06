Bighorns Fall to Oklahoma City

Bighorns Release

1/5/2017

The Reno Bighorns (6-13) fell to the Oklahoma City Blue (14-7) 123-94 Thursday night at the Reno Events Center.

Kings Assignment Player Skal Labissiere led the Bighorns with 19 points and seven rebounds while Renaldo Major notched 18 points, four rebounds and three assists. Kings assignee Georgios Papagiannis scored 12 points and added six rebounds.

Josh Huestis paced the Blue with 23 points, seven rebounds and two assists while Cameron Payne totaled 22 points and four assists.

The first quarter proved to be a tightly-contested battle that saw five lead changes and three ties. The Blue ended the frame with a narrow 23-22 lead over the Bighorns.

The Blue opened up the second quarter going on a 11-2 run to hold a 10 point advantage over the Bighorns. The Bighorns rallied back to edge the Blue 46-45 at the 1:00 mark before Kameron Woods made a lay-up to give the Blue a 48-45 lead at the half.

Oklahoma City heated up coming out of the break, leading by as many as 28 points in the third quarter. The Bighorns would never regain the advantage in the second half, falling 123-94.