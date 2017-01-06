Local Charities Need Donations During Cold Weather

With the freezing temperatures outside, local charities are asking the community for any donations they can spare to help the homeless.

The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission needs things like gloves, scarves, hats, and most importantly, blankets, as the temperatures drop well below freezing over the next few days.

"This kind of weather leaves people unprepared, and we just want to make sure that if they come to us for something we can help," said Chaplain Tim Mikes.

If you have anything to donate... you can find the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission at 355 Record Street, or you can call their administrative number at 323-0386.