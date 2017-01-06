Nevada City Considers Moratorium on Marijuana Businesses - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada City Considers Moratorium on Marijuana Businesses

HENDERSON (AP) -- A city near Las Vegas is considering banning all commercial activity related to recreational marijuana for one year.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Henderson City Council is proposing the moratorium to give officials time to weigh concerns about zoning and public health. Council members have also discussed a six-month ban.

The council will likely address the issue during a January 17 meeting and vote when they meet again in February.

A ballot measure passed by voters in November legalized the use of recreational marijuana in Nevada beginning January 1, but stores will not be allowed to sell the drug for several months.

