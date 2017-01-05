Storm Watch: School Delays and Closures - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Storm Watch: School Delays and Closures

Due to icy road conditions, here are the school closures and delays for Friday, January 6.

Closures:

Lion & Lamb Christian School

Washoe County School District all intersession classes

Noah's Ark Child Center

His Kids Preschool

High Desert Montessori Charter School

One hour delays:

ACE High School - All classes will begin at 9:00am at the Vassar Street Location

St. John's Children Center

Two-Hour delays:

Sage Ridge School

Summit Ridge Christian School

Purple Door Preschool

Nevada Sage Waldorf School

Two and a half hour delays:

One World Learning Center

Enchanted Castle Preschool 

Three hour delays:

Goddard School, Sparks

Roots and Wings Christian Preschool

All TMCC sites will open at 11 a.m 

