Storm Gives Big Boost to Snowpack

A lot has changed in the short time since January 1, and all it took was one big storm. Snowpack in the Truckee Basin jumped from 84 percent of average on New Year's Day, to 132 percent on Thursday. At the SNOTEL site on Mt. Rose, the numbers increased from 110 percent to 155 percent.

"This was a huge storm," Jeff Anderson, Hydrologist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service said. "It dropped well over 50 inches of snow."

Mt. Rose had some measurements of 104 inches, with 65 inches falling in 2017.

"8.5 feet of snow is not bad for the beginning of January. Much deeper snowpack this year than this time, last year," Anderson said.

January is the wettest month, and it is off to a great start. Anderson says one more storm will already put the month above average.

"If we keep this pattern going, we could dig a lot of the way out of that drought deficit and hopefully get our reservoirs back to being close to full," Anderson said.

The snowpack serves as its own reservoir, holding the water until spring. So far, the Mt. Rose site has 22.8 inches of water content. Seven inches came from the last storm. For the water year, the Sierra is already 15 inches of water ahead of schedule.

"That's tremendous news for our water supply, to help us dig ourselves out of those drought deficits which we've gotten into from 2012 to 2015," Anderson said.

Those four dry years increased the water deficit to 74 inches, causing Lake Tahoe and reservoir levels to drop.

Since the snow is so deep in the upper elevations, the threat of a wet, warm storm does not worry hydrologists as much as the middle elevations, from Lake Tahoe to the base of the ski resorts. Deeper snow in the higher elevations is colder. Anderson says any rain will likely soak into the snow and increase the water content. Some of the middle elevations only have 2-4 feet of snowpack with 4-9 inches of water content, so rain could potentially cause some flooding.

"Because it's not as deep as the snow up here, it has less cold in it to be able to absorb that rain and hold the rain," Anderson said. "The rain's going to be able to either pass through that snow more easily and possibly even melt a significant amount of that snow, which could cause even more runoff, maybe even doubling the amount of runoff from this big storm."

Anderson says that could be more problematic in areas like the Carson Basin, since it does not have any upstream reservoirs. The Truckee Basin has several reservoirs, and Lake Tahoe still has about six feet of available space.

"In the Truckee Basin, we have only about 50 percent of capacity in our reservoirs, so there's a lot of room to catch a lot of this runoff in the reservoirs, which will help reduce the flooding amounts," Anderson said.

Barring any flooding, the additional precipitation will be a welcome sight in northern Nevada and the Sierra. A wet January will set the next few months up for what could be a good year for the water supply.

"This could really be an amazing month, in terms of precipitation. That's for sure. It certainly started off just amazing," Anderson said.