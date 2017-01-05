Crews Work Hard to Keep Roads Snow Free

Working around the clock, road crews are not slowing down anytime soon.

"Today's been a very busy day and as far as snow removal on our roads, our maintenance forces are absolutely prepared," said Meg Ragonese of NDOT.

You can expect NDOT crews to be out both morning and night.

"Actually what we do is break up the shift of our maintenance crews so we have a group assigned for a 12-hour shift they'll be replaced by another group for a 12-hour shift," added Ragonese.

They've been preparing for the winter season since August making sure their equipment is ready to go. Where they plow first all depends on the storm itself. Each crew has a certain route they focus on and are very familiar with.

"Each weather system is different as far as the amount of precipitation that will fall in certain road corridors so we actually rely on a professional weather forecasting group that helps us identify road conditions, as it will impact each of our state highways," said Ragonese.

All 18 Reno city plows are out too. Working hard 24 hours a day, seven days a week to clear the roads. NDOT's plows are bigger in size than city ones and are better designed for the interstate. Their goal is to make our state roads as safe as possible.

"A lot of them are down to asphalt as close as we can get to asphalt as we can for our freeways. And we will do all that we can to keep it that way," said Ragonese.

If on the road, it's common courtesy to give road crews some space while driving.

"Like everything, slow down and move over like you would a bicycle rider," said plow operator Thomas Snearly.

You'll want to stay away from their side snow too. Safety is always the number one priority.