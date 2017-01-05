Reno Police Seeks Public's Help to Identify Robbery Suspect at A - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Seeks Public's Help to Identify Robbery Suspect at Atlantis

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect at the Atlantis Hotel Casino.

Reno Police Department says that on December 30th just before 9:00 PM, officers responded to the Atlantis Hotel Casino on the report of an elderly woman who was the victim of a robbery. 

Officials say the suspect violently ripped the victim's purse from around her neck causing her to fall as she was exiting a restroom on the casino floor. 

Authorities say the victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the attack and the suspect was able to flee the area without being identified. 

The suspect is described as a white female adult, possibly in her late 20's to early 30's with brown hair.  They say she was last seen in the area of the Atlantis Hotel Casino wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and a white winter jacket. 

Detectives with the Robbery Homicide Unit are asking if anyone has any information regarding this incident to please contact Reno Police Detectives at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of this suspect. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.