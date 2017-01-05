Reno Police Seeks Public's Help to Identify Robbery Suspect at Atlantis

The Reno Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect at the Atlantis Hotel Casino.

Reno Police Department says that on December 30th just before 9:00 PM, officers responded to the Atlantis Hotel Casino on the report of an elderly woman who was the victim of a robbery.

Officials say the suspect violently ripped the victim's purse from around her neck causing her to fall as she was exiting a restroom on the casino floor.

Authorities say the victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the attack and the suspect was able to flee the area without being identified.

The suspect is described as a white female adult, possibly in her late 20's to early 30's with brown hair. They say she was last seen in the area of the Atlantis Hotel Casino wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and a white winter jacket.

Detectives with the Robbery Homicide Unit are asking if anyone has any information regarding this incident to please contact Reno Police Detectives at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of this suspect.