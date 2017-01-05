Reno Police Arrest Man for Lewdness with a Minor

Reno Police say they have arrested a man for lewdness with a minor and are asking if there are any additional victims to please call detectives.

Police say that in December of 2016 they took a police report where 42-year-old Christopher Kindler had been engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a pre-teen neighbor.

Officials say that following an investigation, they arrested Kindler on December 29 for two counts of Lewdness with a Minor and one count of Attempt to Commit Lewdness with a Minor.

Authorities say that during the course of the investigation, it was learned that Kindler had victimized several juveniles around this age that reside in his immediate area.

Officers say that Kindler had gained the children's trust by buying gifts and having them spend time at his residence. There, they say he would turn their "friendship" into grooming activities and/or sexual advances.

Reno Police say they believe there may be more victims and ask that anyone with information to please call the Reno Police Detectives at 775-657-4601 or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW