Washoe County Sheriff's Detectives Arrest Reno Man in Sexual Ass - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Sheriff's Detectives Arrest Reno Man in Sexual Assault investigation

Caleb David Lundgren Caleb David Lundgren

Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detectives say they have arrested a Reno man as part of their investigation of a reported sexual assault that occurred on the night of Tuesday, January 3, 2017 in Golden Valley.

21-year-old Caleb David Lundgren was arrested Wednesday afternoon on one count of sexual assault. 

Detectives say the investigation began early in the morning of Wednesday, January 4, when the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a sexual assault on a female adult victim that had occurred late the night before.

The incident was reported to have occurred during a small party at a residence located in the 2600 block of Valley View Drive in Golden Valley.

