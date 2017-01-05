Two Skiers Rescued After Avalanche Near Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Two Skiers Rescued After Avalanche Near Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Washoe County Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Washoe County Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Washoe County Sheriff's Office

A Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe spokesman says two skiers were rescued after an avalanche near the summit early Thursday afternoon. 

NDOT also says one vehicle was partially buried by the snow slide, that occurred just before 12:30 p.m. The vehicle was safely removed the scene. 

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says no injuries were reported, and that Mt. Rose Highway has reopened to traffic in both directions.

NDOT says the rescued skiers may have caused the avalanche.

TMFPD says the victims were wearing beacons and proper avalanche equipment. They are reminding everyone to always be prepared and equipped when recreating in the back country.

Earlier, the Sierra Avalanche Center issued a “Considerable” avalanche warning in the greater Lake Tahoe area. 

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe remains open for business. 

We have a crew near the scene, and will release more information as soon as it becomes available. 

