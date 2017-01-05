Two Skiers Rescued After Avalanche Near Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

Sierra Front says a 500-acre wildfire is burning six miles north of Doyle, California. The Long Valley Fire started around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.More >>
Sierra Front says a 500-acre wildfire is burning six miles north of Doyle, California. The Long Valley Fire started around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.More >>
It's been just 11 days since recreational marijuana went on sale in Reno and now dispensaries are starting to run out of product at their stores. Now the governor is stepping in to help with the supply chain.More >>
It's been just 11 days since recreational marijuana went on sale in Reno and now dispensaries are starting to run out of product at their stores. Now the governor is stepping in to help with the supply chain.More >>
California Highway Patrol Troopers are on scene of a helicopter crash at the top of Donner Lake. CHP says only minor injuries were reported, and that the helicopter was not working the fires.More >>
California Highway Patrol Troopers are on scene of a helicopter crash at the top of Donner Lake. CHP says only minor injuries were reported, and that the helicopter was not working the fires.More >>
Starting Wednesday, drivers should expect lane closures along Highway 395 through the Spaghetti Bowl in Reno.More >>
Starting Wednesday, drivers should expect lane closures along Highway 395 through the Spaghetti Bowl in Reno.More >>
A little more than two years ago, Washoe County, Reno and Sparks along with several non-profits, collaborated on a system called Clarity Cards to help serve those who are homeless or living in poverty.More >>
A little more than two years ago, Washoe County, Reno and Sparks along with several non-profits, collaborated on a system called Clarity Cards to help serve those who are homeless or living in poverty.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service says the fire is now 670-acres large, near the Nevada-California state line. The Farad Fire is now 5% contained.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service says the fire is now 670-acres large, near the Nevada-California state line. The Farad Fire is now 5% contained.More >>
A 14-year-old boy was rescued but an 11-year-old boy was not seen again.More >>
A 14-year-old boy was rescued but an 11-year-old boy was not seen again.More >>
Reno police are investigating an armed robbery near Plumb and Kietzke Lane.More >>
Reno police are investigating an armed robbery near Plumb and Kietzke Lane.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the driver killed in a wrong-way crash on I-80 near the Pyramid Highway off-ramp.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the driver killed in a wrong-way crash on I-80 near the Pyramid Highway off-ramp.More >>
Sierra Front says a 500-acre wildfire is burning six miles north of Doyle, California. The Long Valley Fire started around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.More >>
Sierra Front says a 500-acre wildfire is burning six miles north of Doyle, California. The Long Valley Fire started around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.More >>