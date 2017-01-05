AP: Source Says Former Indiana Sen. Coats is Director of Nationa - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

AP: Source Says Former Indiana Sen. Coats is Director of National Intelligence

President-elect Donald Trump will appoint former Indiana Senator Dan Coats as Director of National Intelligence.
    
The pick could be announced later this week, according to a person briefed Thursday on the decision. The person was but not authorized to speak publicly about the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.
    
Coats is a conservative who spent 16 years in the Senate. He announced his retirement last year and did not seek re-election.
    
Trump's decision comes as he has been sharply critical of the nation's intelligence agencies and has cast doubt about their conclusion that Russia was behind hacking to influence last year's elections.
    
Trump on Friday will meet with directors of the FBI and CIA, as well as current DNI James Clapper to be briefed on their findings.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

