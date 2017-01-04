Avalanches, Icy Roads Close Mt. Rose Highway

Crews with the Nevada Department of Transportation have cleared the Mt. Rose Highway, after dangerous driving conditions prompted the Nevada Highway Patrol to close the road. A couple of minor avalanches also caused some issues, including one on the entrance to the East Bowl of Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe. An NDOT snow plow and blower got stuck in the avalanche. Cars were sliding off the highway and getting stuck in the snow. Visibility was also poor.

"The roads are very slick. Down here, a little wet, a little slushy but the farther up you go, they become snow-packed and icy. Certainly not a safe condition for people to be driving on," Sgt. Frank Hernandez with the NHP said.

Cars were not allowed to go up the hill from either side of the summit. Drivers were turned around at Douglas Fir Drive.

"It's crazy," Avery Palchikoff said. "There's so many cars piled up right now. It looks like there's even going to be huge wrecks in this parking lot. They've got the whole road closed off."

The only cars allowed on the road were the ones on their way down, mostly from the ski resort. Alan Snyder put chains on his SUV, but still had issues on the road.

"The food service truck from Mt. Rose came about three feet from clocking us and pushing us to the embankment," Snyder said.

Snyder and his group also got stuck in traffic for an hour, after an Armor Truck skidded and blocked the road. Unfortunately, they took the road, blocked by an avalanche, and had to turn around.

"I backed up into way too much snow and I got stuck, and who was watching me? Nevada DOT guy," Snyder said. "So, he actually was nice enough to haul me out."

Many travelers were on their way to the ski resort. When they were turned around, many decided to pull over and wait for the road to re-open. Some spent their time, playing in the snow.

"We're just playing around with the kids and trying to find a good spot to play," Juan Trinidad, Los Angeles resident said.

Others decided to regroup and come up with a new plan.

"The person I'm with was thinking that maybe they would clear the road in an hour or so but I think we're gonna have to head back to Reno and enjoy Reno, today," Bob Emmick, an Austin, Texas resident said.

NDOT was also doing avalanche control near the Mt. Rose Summit, which caused more delays.