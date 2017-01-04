Flooding Concern This Weekend

Confidence is high that we will see some sort of flooding by early next week.

"The set up that we're seeing in our model simulations for the intensity of this atmospheric river are some of the best that people have seen in a decade or more," said meteorologist Chris Smallcomb.

An atmospheric river is known to bring lots of moisture, wind, and warm temperatures to the area which can melt some of our snow pack. When it comes to potential damage, the 2005 flooding event would be a good comparison.

"We're probably going to see somewhere on the order of volume of twice to three times what we saw in December when people were down at the river saying wow this is a lot of water," said hydrologist Tim Bardsley.

By Sunday night into Monday morning, the Truckee River in Reno will likely reach minor flood stage. At this point, the water could start to creep past the Arlington bridge with most of the damage staying near the river itself. Minor flood stage means minor flooding. The Truckee river near Vista in Sparks is forecasted to reach moderate flood stage.

"Moderate flood stage there, we do start impacting industrial areas around the warehouses," added Bardsley.

Unfortunately we do not have a ton of room for extra moisture to seep into.

"The snow which is mostly new snow from the most recent event is warm below 7000 feet. Above 8000 feet we have cold temperature snow which can absorb a fair amount of snow before it passes through," said Bardsley.

With warm air and lots of moisture, it is likely we will see some sort of flooding, the amount of flooding is something hydrologists and meteorologists are still watching very closely. Click here for the most recent river forecast.