AP: Vice President Biden Plans University of Delaware Partnershi - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

AP: Vice President Biden Plans University of Delaware Partnership

Posted: Updated:

Vice President Joe Biden plans to partner with the University of Delaware on an economic and domestic policy initiative after leaving the White House.
    
That's according to an aide to Biden who requested anonymity because the partnership hasn't yet been publicly announced.
    
Biden also plans an affiliation with the University of Pennsylvania centered on foreign policy issues. Biden appeared to reference that project Tuesday when he was heard on a hot microphone discussing his plans while swearing in new senators at the U.S. Capitol.
    
The aide says Biden, through the University of Delaware initiative, will share his insights developed during decades in the Senate and White House. He plans to help Penn with its global engagement.
    
The vice president graduated from the University of Delaware in 1965.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.