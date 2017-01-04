Authorities Set Up Sandbag Locations Around Northern Nevada and California

Sandbags will be available at various locations around northern Nevada and California in preparation of the stormy weather forecast.

__________

Washoe County:

Due to significant precipitation in the forecast the next few days, the Washoe County Community Services Department (CSD) has setup several sandbag locations for residents within unincorporated Washoe County.

Washoe County asks that all citizens stay away from standing or moving water and do not try to pass over roads where you cannot see the pavement.

Residents with properties near open ditches and culverts in unincorporated Washoe County should prepare for incoming storms.

“The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting high winds and intense rain. When high winds are forecasted, debris can move into ditches and culverts," Washoe County Community Services Operations Director Eric Crump said. "With heavy rain expected, those ditches and culverts can cause overflows."

If you live in unincorporated Washoe County and see that a ditch near your property has been clogged with debris and you anticipate a problem, please contact us at 775-328-2180.

In addition to monitoring and preparing roads for rain, snow and ice, the Community Services Department Roads Crews have installed road signs on Dog Valley Road near the California Border in Verdi, warning motorists that the road is not maintained a half mile beyond that point.

“The road may be impassable during inclement weather, so we ask that all motorists keep that in mind,” Crump said. “Many motorists have been directed to this route by their GPS navigation as an alternative to westbound I-80.”

The following is a list of sandbag locations available throughout unincorporated Washoe County:

Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Lane, Reno

Highland Ranch Parkway, one mile west of Pyramid Hwy, Sparks

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station #30 at 3905 Old Hwy 395, Washoe Valley

Gander Lane and Eastlake Blvd. in Washoe Valley (sand only)

Paddlewheel and Andrew Lanes in Pleasant Valley

Toll Road and Geiger Grade

Truckee Meadows Fire Lemmon Valley Volunteer Station #223 at 130 Nectar Street

Arizona and Lemmon Drive in Lemmon Valley (sand only)

Blue Heron/ Warrior Lane in Belli Ranch Area

__________

Reno:

Public Works will be working around the clock until there is no longer a concern for public safety. Crews will be clearing storm drains to avoid water over roadways and preparing for potential flooding along the Truckee River by filling sandbags, removing debris, and inspecting bridges in high-flow areas.

Sandbags are available at the following locations. It is suggested that residents bring their own shovels and bags, as there are a limited amount available on site.

• Nevada Peace Officers Memorial at Idlewild Park, 1900 Idlewild Dr.

• Mira Loma Park at 3000 South McCarran Blvd.

• Reno Fire Station 5 at 1500 Mayberry Dr.

• Horseman's Park at 2800 Pioneer Dr.

• Public Works Corporation Yard at 1640 E. Commercial Row.

• Old Moana Swimming Pool at 240 W. Moana Ln.

Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran is warning residents to stay away from the Truckee River and use extra caution in flood-prone areas.

“During flooding, the Truckee River and surrounding waters pose a dual threat. The river is moving so quickly and with such force it can quickly sweep a person away, and the water is snowmelt coming directly from the Sierra, so even calm or slow-moving waters will quickly cause hypothermia,” Cochran said. “Anyone in the water will lose the ability to perform purposeful movements within 10 minutes and won’t be able to assist in his or her own rescue.”

The Reno Fire Department’s Water Entry Team (WET) is prepared to respond to emergency situations. The WET team will add extra staff members over the weekend in anticipation of potential flooding; 30 WET team members will be strategically deployed throughout the City.

Members of the WET team are trained to respond to swiftwater rescues, lake and pond rescues and flood rescues. In addition, WET team members can perform animal rescues and property recovery to mitigate dangers to the public who might otherwise put themselves at risk in those situations.

Cochran also warns residents to use extra caution in and around flood waters.

“If you come upon flowing water that is above your ankles, stop, turn around and go another way. Even six inches of flowing water can sweep a person away,” Cochran said. “Similarly, a car can be swept away by as little as two feet of running water, so do not try to drive through water if you do not know the depth.”

City of Reno residents can call Reno Direct at 775-334-INFO (4636) during regular business hours for the latest updates.

Call 775-334-4636 to report flooding within the City of Reno.

__________

Sparks:

The City of Sparks is preparing for a storm event as early as Sunday that is projected to bring substantial flooding to the City and region, particularly to the Sparks Industrial area. This area is generally defined south of Interstate 80, north of the Truckee River, between Vista Boulevard to the east, and US 395 to the west.

At this time, the City has a total of 6 sandbag stations. Sandbags and shovels will be provided.

3300 Sparks Blvd. (Shadow Mountain Sports Complex)

2910 N. Truckee Lane (Shelly Park), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m

The City encourages all businesses to take steps to prevent possible flooding to their properties. Call (775) 353-2231 to report flooding within the City of Sparks.

Flood Preparedness Hotline:

The City has established a flood preparedness hotline for general flood information at 775-353-5555 that will be active until 6 p.m. today, and again beginning 6 a.m. tomorrow for a 24-hour period. The public can also dial 211 for regional flood information.

__________

Carson City:

Residents of Carson City are encouraged to sign up for CodeRED, a free emergency notification service provided to all residents which will notify you of emergency information through phone calls, text messages, emails, social media and the CodeRED Mobile Alert app. To sign up go to http://www.carson.org/alerts.

Residents should be advised that weather conditions can change quickly. Carson City Emergency Management is advising residents to be prepared with a 72 hour kit, which can include extra water, a three day food supply (non-perishable foods), a flashlight with batteries, and a first aid kit. Please check http://www.nevadafloods.org for more flood safety precautions.

Carson City will provide the sand and the bags but residents will need to bring their own shovel and be prepared to fill their own bags.

Current incident information can be found at www.carson.org/flood.

Multiple sandbag locations have been established around Carson City and a detailed map and listing can be found on the Carson City website.

• 3rd Street Parking lot (202 S Curry St.)

• Fire Station #52 (2400 E College Parkway)

• Ross Gold Park (280 E Appion Way)

• Ormsby Blvd and W. Washington Street

• Winnie Lane and Foothill Drive

• Carson City Corporate Yard (3505 Butti Way)

___________

Douglas County:

Here is a current list of public sandbag fill sites within Douglas County, including one site in Lake Tahoe at Zephyr Cove Park.

Sheridan Fire Station 980 Sheridan Lane

East Fork Fire District Warehouse 941 Mitch Drive

Genoa Fire Station 2298 Main Street

Zephyr Cove Park Hwy 50/Warrier Way

Jacks Valley Fire Station 3450 Jacks Valley Road

Fish Springs Fire Station 2249 Fish Springs Road

Ruhenstroth Fire Station 2008 Pinto Circle

Johnson Lane Fire Station 1450 Stephanie Lane

Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center 4001 Carter Drive

__________

Lyon County:

Lyon County Manager Jeff Page says that due to the weather forecast, his staff has taken precautionary steps and set up sand and sandbag locations throughout the Central Lyon County Corridor.

Lyon County has placed sand and sandbags at the following locations. All sandbags must be filled by the users.

Lyon County Animal Services – Hwy 50 (just East of Ramsey Cutoff).

Stagecoach Community Center – 8105 Hwy 50.

Dayton Utilities Keystone Property – 404 Keystone Dr.

Fire Station 35 – 231 Corral Dr.

Fire Station on Dayton Valley Rd – 460 Dayton Valley Rd.

Dayton Utilities Yard (outside of the gate) – 200 Lakes Blvd

Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd.

Silver City Community Center – 385 High St

Fire Station 40 in Smith Valley – 1 Hardie Ln, Smith Valley

Mason Town Hall – 55 Bridge St, Mason

Lyon County will continue to update the communities through their website and Facebook Page.

__________

Storey County:

Storey County is engaged in the following activities in relation to potential flooding across the county including, but not limited to, Lockwood, Mark Twain, Virginia City/Gold Hill, McCarran, Highlands, and Painted Rock.

The Public Information Officer (PIO) will periodically update the community through Storey County Facebook, 847.INFO (4636) and www.storeycounty.org.

Stockpiles of sand and sandbags are available for self-filling and loading to Storey County residents and businesses at:

Lockwood Fire Station 74

Mark Twain Community Center

Highlands Fire Station 72

McCarran Fire Station 75

The Ice House property immediately east of the Public Works Department at 110 Toll Road in Virginia City

Bags and instructions are available at each site. Arrivals must bring their own shovels. Each bag should be filled with three to four shovels of sand. The bag may be tied closed or the remaining open flap may be folded and tucked beneath the filled bag.

Possible evacuation shelters are being designated in case of need. Possible shelters are the Lockwood Senior Center, Virginia City Senior Center, Virginia City Middle School gym, and for Mark Twain residents Dayton High School. Exact locations and information will be posted if shelters are needed.

__________

El Dorado County:

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services in conjunction with NOAA - National Weather Service for Sacramento says to prepare now for significant rain and flooding this weekend and early next week.

Officials say an atmospheric river is aimed for California this weekend with heavy precipitation, high snow levels and soils that are already saturated from recent storms. They expect moderate precipitation starting Saturday with the brunt of storm on Sunday and Monday and the majority of the precipitation will fall as rain in the mountains as snow levels rise above 8000 feet. Authorities say this is going to be some of the more significant flooding that has been seen in the past decade and areas may flood that haven't seen impacts for several years. They say to use the break in the weather late Thursday and Friday to prepare. Keep in mind that flooding will take several days to recede in some areas after the rain stops.

Sand bag locations for El Dorado County:

TAHOE: Department of Transportation Yard 1121 Shakori Drive. Meyers, CA 96150

El Dorado County Fire Station #17 6430 Pony Express Trail, Pollock Pines, Ca. 95726

El Dorado County Fire Station #19 4429 Pleasant Valley Road, Placerville, Ca. 95667

El Dorado County Fire Station #21 4040 Carson Road, Camino, Ca. 95709

El Dorado County Fire Station #72 7200 Florian Court, Cool, Ca. 95614

Pioneer Fire Station #38 7061 Mt. Aukum Road, Somerset, Ca. 95684

Diamond Springs/El Dorado Fire Station #49 501 Main Street, Diamond Springs, Ca. 95619

Garden Valley Fire Station #51 4860 Marshall Road, Garden Valley, Ca. 95633

Rescue Fire Station #83 5221 Deer Valley Road, Rescue, Ca. 95672

El Dorado Hills Fire Station #85 1050 Wilson Boulevard, El Dorado Hills, Ca. 95762

Cameron Park Fire Station #89 3200 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park, Ca. 95682

__________

Truckee:

Free sand bags will be available at:

Truckee Fire Station 92 located at 11473 Donner Pass Road

Department of Public Works at 10969 Stevens Lane.

The Truckee Police Department intends to keep the community informed throughout the weekend by releasing Nixle updates with any road closures or local flooding notifications at predetermined times on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning. All other urgent notifications will be released as needed.

The updates will be released as follows:

Saturday – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday – 10:00 a.m., 4:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m.

Monday – 7:00 a.m. (in anticipation of commute traffic and roadway conditions)

Truckee Police also want to remind everyone that there is no parking along town maintained roadways from November 1st to April 30th in order for efficient snow removal operations and to reduce the likelihood of damage to parked vehicles. This includes the areas from snow pole to the pavement edge and the right-of-way outside the snow poles.

Northstar Fire Department will assist in supplying residents with sand bags. Call 530-562-1212 ext.4.

__________

South Lake Tahoe, CA:

The City of South Lake Tahoe would like to remind residents that sand bags are available at no cost year round.

The sand lot is located at the City’s Public Works Yard located at 1160 Rufus Allen Blvd., which is next to Campground by the Lake.

To pick up your sand bags, proceed through the gate at 1160 Rufus Allen Blvd. and drive to the back of the lot. At the back of the lot is a large sand mound, shovels and bags. Residents fill their own bags and transport back to their own residence. Please leave the shovels so that other residents may use and try to limit the number of bags to 10 per visit.

Access to sand bags is available during normal business hours, Monday - Friday 7:30am-4pm

__________

North Tahoe Fire Protection District:

Sandbags and sand are available at the following locations:

Tahoe City at the Department of Public Works Corp Yard, 2501 North Lake Blvd (Burton Creek)

Kings Beach

Homewood

Alpine Meadows

Bags only at:

Meeks Bay and Tahoe City Station 51. Bring your own shovel.

Empty sandbags are available at all of the NTFPD stations.

For more flood safety information visit: http://www.redcross.org/get-help/prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/flood#Recover. For further updates from North Tahoe Fire follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/North-Tahoe-Fire-Protection-District-115344921862351.

__________

Mono County:

Mono County Public Works will have emergency sandbags available at the following locations:

District 1

Crowley Lake Fire Department behind station

Toms Place Crowley Lake Dr. behind asphalt piles

District 2

Benton Road Shop

Chalfant Fire Department

District 3

Lee Vining Road Shop

June Lake Community Center

District 4

Bridgeport Road Shop

District 5

Walker Road Shop

__________

Placer County

Placer County has placed sand and sandbags at the following locations.

North Auburn - Placer County Fire Station 180, 11645 Atwood Road

Granite Bay - South Placer Fire Station 17, 6900 Eureka Road

Lincoln Placer County Fire Station 70, 1112 Wise Road Placer County Fire Station 74, 8500 Lakeview Lane

Ophir - Placer County Fire Station 182, Orphir, 9405 Wise Road

Paige - Placer County Fire Station 75, Paige, 5390 Nicolaus Road

Sheridan - Placer County Fire Station 78, Sheridan, 4952 Riosa Road

Squaw Valley - 1810 Squaw Valley Road

__________

Reno-Sparks Indian Colony:

Primarily, RSIC emergency personnel will be diligently monitoring potential flooding in and around the Reno-Sparks Tribal Health Center, 1715 Kuenzli St., mudslides near Eagle Canyon Road and potential culverts flooding in low-lying areas in Hungry Valley. If you see flooding or notice debris on or near your property and you anticipate a problem, please call the non-emergency RSIC Public Works at (775) 785-1341.

Residents can pick up sandbags at:

Reno-Sparks Tribal Health Center, 1715 Kuenzli St., Reno

Hungry Valley Public Works Yard, 9055 Eagle Canyon Dr., Sparks.

Recorded messages with weather updates will be available at (775) 785-1383. As always, in case of emergency call 911.

For additional directions on preparing for a flood, see: www.rsic.org or: https://www.ready.gov/floods

__________

Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe:

Beginning Saturday afternoon, sandbags will be made available to residents at:

The Sutcliffe Fire Station

Conestoga Park, located at 101 Lincoln Hwy, in Wadsworth

Residents must be able to fill and transport their own sandbags, but volunteers will be on hand to provide assistance if needed.

An Emergency Command Center will be set up at the Pyramid Lake Tribal Office in Nixon, and emergency shelter will be available at the Nixon Gym, Wadsworth Community Building, and the Sutcliffe Fire Station. The Tribe is also ensuring there will be access to minor emergency medical care at the Pyramid Lake Tribal Clinic. All department heads and staff are requested to remain on stand-by Sunday, January 8th, in the event your assistance is needed.

Please check the following sources of information for the most current information:

Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Tribal Office: 775-574-1000

Tribal Chairman’s Facebook Page: Vinton Hawley PLPT Tribal Chairman’s Page, PLPT Website: http://www.pyramidlake.us, http://plpt.nsn.us, Twitter: @plpt

EMT Cassandra Darrough: 775-741-2989, Charlene Dressler: 775-770-4941

Emergency Contact Numbers:

All Emergencies: 911, Washoe County/Tribal Dispatch: 775-574-0444, Pyramid Lake Ranger Station: 775-476-1155

Marine Distress: Channel 16

__________