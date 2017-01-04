The Depot Near Downtown Reno Celebrates 2 Years

Over the past few years, northern Nevada has seen plenty of new businesses take root here. Some are giants, like Tesla - others are smaller, with a more local focus.

One of those – The Depot - was launched by two young locals who took a gamble on downtown 4th Street in Reno, and won.

At The Depot, they know how to party in style. On New Year’s Eve 2016/17, men and women dressed in their Gatsby-esque finest fill the upper and lower levels of the craft brewery and distillery. This day marks The Depot’s two year anniversary.

"We chose New Year’s Eve to be our inaugural night, it was a kinda fun way to usher in the New Year, capitalize on the excitement of New Year’s Eve festivity,” says co-owner Chris Shanks. “It was very new times, very exciting times and it's still that two years later."

Debbie McCarthy is the owner of “About Town Deb” and a community activist; "4th Street is becoming the place to go because of business owners like Chris at The Depot, who are making a difference, saying I wanna put my business right here."

Chris Shanks and his partner Brandon Wright were only 29 years old when they decided to renovate the old, forgotten railway station on 4th Street in Reno. Two years later The Depot is brewing its own craft beer, distilling whiskey, bourbon and gin - and gaining national recognition for it.

"We won a gold medal for our bourbon at the San Francisco spirit competition, our silver corn whiskey, had great write ups in a couple of magazines," says Shanks.

Most nights you'll find a good crowd at The Depot, drinking and sampling the tasty menu. Owner Chris says opening a business on the historic but neglected 4th street was expensive - renovation costs were "a couple of million dollars" - but worth the risk, and customers agree.

"Just watching the whole city grow, with the Aces, with Depot, with everything happening down here, it's really turning into an awesome little place," says Nick Dupray from Reno.

Shanks, who's a 6th generation Nevadan, is committed to not only preserving our state's history but building its future. "It's nice to be able to use our roots around the state to get a lot of our ingredients and get a lot of our products."

In 2017 The Depot will be debuting some new spirits, plus, a surprise or two!

For more information, go to http://thedepotreno.com/