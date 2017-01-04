Local Company Helps to Prevent Structural Damage During Earthquakes

When a magnitude 6.7 earthquake rocked Northridge, California, in 1994, there was no sign it was coming as is often the case with major seismic activity.

Konrad Eriksen is the president of Dynamic Isolation Systems and remembers this well.

“I think it really woke a lot of people up to the damage an earthquake can cause,” said Eriksen.

He's in the business of preparing for unpredictable earthquakes especially in urban areas. They build giant isolators that absorb energy from an earthquake.



“The isolators let the ground move underneath the building so the building is effectively standing still or moving with very gentle motion.”

Think of it like when you hit a bump in your car.

“Your suspension allowed for you to accommodate the bump and absorb the energy that the bump would have otherwise put into the car.”

They build these and other seismic isolation technologies at their facility at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center and their reach is to 22 different countries. One of their biggest customers is hospitals and they're also one of their greatest success stories. USC'S hospital sustained little damage amongst a lot destruction from the Northridge earthquake.

“The surgeons didn't even notice the earthquake and kept operating throughout it and it was totally functioning afterward…A nearby hospital had $400 million worth of damage and was out of action for three months.”

As for their work in northern Nevada, they have retrofitted bridges on Interstate 80 in Verdi and near Carlin. They know the importance of preparing for earthquakes and hope the community does as well.

“Unfortunately a lot of people in communities need to see the devastation to appreciate that they should be looking at their buildings differently.”

According to the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, a magnitude 7 (or greater) earthquake happens about every 30 years in Nevada. The last seismic event of that scale was a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck Dixie Valley in 1954.