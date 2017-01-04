Gardnerville Man Convicted, Sentenced in Child Molestation Case

The Lyon County District Attorney’s Office has announced that a Gardnerville man was convicted and sentenced to prison for child molestation.

Authorities say 34-year-old Jeffrey David Volosin pleaded guilty to a felony charge of lewdness with a child under the age of 14. On December 21st, he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years.

The District Court also imposed a condition of lifetime supervision as a sex offender should Volosin ever be released from prison.

Authorities say the case involved allegations of molestation of a young girl that occurred between January 2007 and October 2009. They say the investigation began in South Lake Tahoe, California and spanned two states and several Nevada counties.

Volosin eventually pleaded no contest to the charge on September 15, 2016 avoiding a trial.