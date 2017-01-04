Tesla Says Battery Cell Production Begins at the Gigafactory

NDOT has closed US-50 from Eastgate to Austin in both directions because of heavy smoke and approaching flames on parts of the roadway. The Draw Fire is burning in the Clan Alpine Mountains near Eastgate, Nevada.More >>
Crews tell us the Winnemucca Ranch Fire near Pyramid Highway is now 4,799 acres large. It's expected to be fully contained sometime this weekend.
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is working to put out a lightning-sparked fire in Palomino Valley that has grown to 315 acres and is 10% contained.
A strong storm cell passed over the Winnemucca District Saturday night around 9 p.m. with substantial lightning causing multiple fires.
The Wall Fire is now threatening over 5,400 structures according to a new update released by CalFire on Sunday afternoon.
The gigafactory at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center is holding a week-long hiring event at the TMCC Edison Campus in Reno.
The Wall Fire is now threatening over 5,400 structures according to a new update released by CalFire on Sunday afternoon.
The Winnemucca Ranch Fire caused some homeowners to evacuate, luckily most homes were saved, but not all.
