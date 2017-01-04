Three Former Galena Students File Lawsuit Against Football Coach

A lawsuit filed by three former Galena High School football captains claims that the players were bullied by their football coach, and school principal.

The lawsuit, filed in US District Court, alleges that Mateo Lemus, Bryan Madison and Jake Berger were retaliated against by their football coach, Steve Struzyk after they tried to comply with the WCSD non-bullying policies.

The lawsuit says public policy in Nevada, Washoe County, and Galena High School prohibits bullying. Students who experience bullying are encouraged to report it. The lawsuit alleges Lemus, Madison, and Berger did precisely that, they opposed Coach Struzyk’s bullying and stood up for public policy. As a result, Struzyk allegedly kicked them off the football team. The suit also claims that Struzyk made it difficult for college recruiters to see their stats and game highlights.

The lawsuit alleges that a dispute arose over a nutritional supplement that several team members, including Lemus, Madison, and Berger, were briefly taking. The lawsuit continues to say that the supplement was determined by the NIAA to be allowable but Coach Struzyk became enraged and removed all three players from their Captain’s roles. It also alleges that Struzyk then called the Plaintiffs into his office individually, berating Lemus, calling him a “cancer” on the team, and yelling, taunting, and sneering at him. Lemus stood up to Struzyk, saying he was not a cancer and verbally opposed his bullying.

The lawsuit says the school district investigated and found the bullying charges “inconclusive.”

Terri Keyser-Cooper, their lawyer, said, “The outrageous conduct of Coach Struzyk towards these young men was unlawful, wrongful, and showed an unusual personal animosity. That he continues to sneer at them and call them ‘cancers’ and ‘poisons’ and talk about how ‘glad he is that they are off the team is shameful,” said Terri Keyser-Cooper their lawyer. “Anti-bullying polices absolutely apply to coaches, who should be role models for fair play and sportsmanship.”

The Washoe County School District released this statement:

“The District always takes seriously any allegations of misconduct by its employees. As with any matter involving employees and litigation, it is inappropriate for the District to comment or litigate these matters in the press. The District, however, takes all such allegations seriously and is looking into this matter. Based on its findings, the District will continue to adjust its policies, regulations, and training practices to ensure that all our children receive the highest quality education available in a safe and respectful learning environment. We will also, when appropriate, vigorously defend the District’s actions.”