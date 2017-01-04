Donald Trump Set for Briefing on Russian Hacking Probe

The CIA and FBI directors — along with the director of national intelligence — will brief President-elect Donald Trump on the investigation into Russia's alleged hacking efforts during the 2016 election.

Transition officials say CIA Director John Brennan, FBI Director James Comey and national intelligence chief James Clapper will meet with Trump in New York on Friday.

Trump has cast doubt on the case being made by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia was behind the hacking of the Democratic National Committee.

Trump has blamed the DNC itself and sided with WikiLeaks founds Julian Assange, who claims Russian wasn't involved.

This will be Trump's first meeting with Comey since Comey's October announcement that the FBI was reviewing additional emails connected to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Many Democrats blame the letter for turning the election to Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump wants Wall Street lawyer Jay Clayton to be chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Trump says in a statement that Clayton is "a highly talented expert on many aspects of financial and regulatory law." Trump says his nominee will work to ensure that financial institutions "can thrive and create jobs while playing by the rules at the same time."

The Senate must OK the nomination of Clayton, a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP.

Clayton is the latest Trump pick with deep ties to Wall Street — having represented Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Capital Inc.

Trump says he wants to undo many regulations that he says have "stifled investment" in Americans businesses.

Clayton says he'll "carefully monitor" the financial sector and set policies that encourages companies to create jobs.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)