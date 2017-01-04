Reno Police Wants to Hear From Community

From Reno Police:

The men and women of the Reno Police Department want to hear from you on how well we are doing with our service to you and our community. We have created a community survey to solicit feedback from residents about crime, quality of life issues and opinions about the department's effectiveness. Reno Police Chief Jason Soto sees the survey “as a quality assurance tool to measure how the police department is meeting the public safety needs of our residents.”



The survey will be available from January 4th, 2017 until February 6th, 2017 for our community to let us know how we are doing and what we can do to better serve you. The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete, and is available on several platforms. These platforms include the Reno Police Department Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram, as well as the myRPD app, renopd.com, or going directly to myrpd.us/survey2017. The survey is available in both English and Spanish.

The men and women of the Reno Police Department are committed to being a model of policing excellence, and being completely integrated into our community. Like us on Facebook or follow them on Twitter for more information on the Reno Police Department.



From Reno Police