Storm Watch: Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe Closed; Area Road Control Updates

Closed Roads:

I-80 is closed to trucks from Applegate (Placer County) to the Nevada state line. Eastbound traffic is being held at Colfax (Placer County) and westbound traffic is being held at Truckee (Nevada County) and at the state line - due to traction concerns. Caltrans says they are anticipating clean-up and snow removal activities should allow it to reopen by midnight Wednesday, January 4.

Caltrans says Highway 88 in Amador County east of Silver Lake to Picketts Junction closed due to snow.

Caltrans says SR 89 is closed from Emerald Bay to Bliss State Park /Emerald Bay in El Dorado County due to avalanche control, Motorists are advised to use an alternate route

CA 267 is closed southbound to buses & trucks towing double trailers from 5 mi south of Truckee to Kings Beach due to traction concerns. Caltrans says a detour is available.

Ski resorts:

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe says due to highway closures it is closed for Wednesday, and will reopen on Thursday.

Chain Controls or Snow Tires:

I-80 eastbound: Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all 4 wheels from Cisco (Placer Co) to 7 MI east of Truckee.

Chains or snow tires are required on Interstate 80 between Sparks and Fernley.

Chains or snow tires are required on SR 89 from Squaw Valley Road to the Junction of I-80.

Chains or snow tires are required on SR 28 from Tahoe City to the Nevada state line.

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on CA 267 from Truckee to Kings Beach.

Chains or snow tires are required for US 50 and NV 28 near Lake Tahoe.

Chains or snow tires are required Geiger Grade/NV 341 through Virginia City.

KTVN Meteorologist Jeff Martinez says:

Rain and higher elevations snow showers will continue today, where we've already picked up more than half an inch of rain in Reno. Heavy snow continues in the Sierra with a winter storm warning up until Thursday morning, with treacherous travel conditions. Showers will taper off this evening as a cold front moves in with a chance for some light snow by tonight into Thursday morning. We catch a break by Thursday afternoon and Friday, and that will be your best travel period over the Sierra. There's another big storm on the way this weekend with heavy valley showers and mountain snow through Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Keep an eye on fast rising rivers and streams this weekend, with a chance for flash flooding.

