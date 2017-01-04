Reno Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Hit and Run, Victim Identifi - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Hit and Run, Victim Identified

Posted: Updated:
Joseph Vilardi Joseph Vilardi

The Reno Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run early Wednesday morning. 

At approximately midnight on Wednesday January 3, Reno Police and REMSA responded to reports of a man in the road at Holcomb and Pueblo Street. Police say the victim has been identified as 32-year-old Jason Leach of Reno. He was pronounced dead on scene. 

According to investigators, Leach was crossing Pueblo street when he was struck by a car traveling eastbound on Holcomb. The driver fled in an unknown direction. 

Reno Police Traffic Detectives say during the investigation of this crash, they have identified a possible suspect as 25-year-old Joseph Vilardi. Officials say that on Wednesday, January 11, at about 4 pm, Vilardi was taken into custody at a home in Washoe Valley during a joint operation by the Reno Police Department and Washoe County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the vehicle that Vilardi is suspected of driving at the time of the crash was located at the same residence. 

Police say Vilardi was booked into the Washoe County Jail for Duty to Stop at an Injury Crash, Duty to Render Aid, Driving with a Suspended Driver's License and an unrelated warrant. 

Anyone with information on this is asked to call the Reno Police Department at 334-2141, Secret Witness at 322- 4900, www.secretwitness,com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword - SW. A $1,000 reward is being offered. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.