Bighorns Lose to D-Fenders

Bighorns Release

1/3/2017

The Reno Bighorns (6-12) fell to the Los Angeles D-Fenders (15-5) 125-118 Tuesday night at the Reno Events Center.

Kings Affiliate Player Lamar Patterson led the Bighorns with 33 points (11/19 FG), five rebounds, six assists and three steals while affiliate player Isaiah Cousins totaled 22 points four rebounds and six assists. Kings Assignment Player Georgios Papagiannis followed Cousins closely notching 19 points and nine rebounds.

Vander Blue paced the D-Fenders with 26 points and three rebounds and three assists while Josh Magette recorded a double-double with 22 points, 10 assists and four rebounds.

The first quarter was a tightly contested battle that saw four lead changes and two ties. The teams exchanged buckets knotting the score up at eight with 9:21 to play in the first quarter. The D-Fenders took a 10-8 lead before Hearn sank a triple to retake the lead. The teams remained scoreless for two minutes until the Bighorns went on a 12-3 run spurred by a lay-up from Papagiannis to take a 10-point advantage over the D-Fenders. The D-Fenders responded with a 12-3 run to edge the Bighorns 25-24 with 2:50 left to play in the first frame. Patterson would score two triples and a free-throw to give the Bighorns a 32-26 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Bighorns held their advantage over the D-Fenders until the D-Fenders tied the game at 45 mid-way through the frame before taking control of the lead after a lay-up from Blue. The D-Fenders pulled away by as many as eight to end the first half with a 60-52 lead.

The battle continued through the third quarter, though the D-Fenders would continue to hold the edge. A three-pointer from Patterson with 5:40 left in the third frame cut the Bighorns deficit to five points. The D-Fenders entered the final frame with a 97-87 lead.

In the opening minute of the final frame, Patterson hit a triple. Despite the Bighorns winning the frame 31-28, the D-fenders would preserve control of the game throughout the fourth quarter to defeat the Bighorns 125-118.