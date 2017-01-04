Heavy Snow Triggers Sierra Avalanche Warning Around Tahoe - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Heavy Snow Triggers Sierra Avalanche Warning Around Tahoe

(AP) -- The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for the mountains around Lake Tahoe after a winter storm dumped nearly 2 feet of snow on area ski resorts.

Schools were closed Tuesday in the Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District and delayed two hours in Incline Village, where 6 inches of new snow was reported.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect into Wednesday morning across most of northern Nevada, from California to Utah.

The National Weather Service extended a winter storm warning until Thursday morning around Lake Tahoe, where another foot of snow or more is in the forecast.

Squaw Valley ski resort reported Tuesday that 30 inches of snow fell during a two-day period on the top of its mountain south of Tahoe City, California.

The avalanche warning remains in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday.

