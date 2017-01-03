Douglas County Deputies Arrest Man for Domestic Battery - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Douglas County Deputies Arrest Man for Domestic Battery

Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man for domestic battery Tuesday evening.

Douglas County deputies say that on Monday, January 2 at about 8:00 pm, they responded to a report of a partially clothed female who was running down Centerville Lane. 

Deputies say that when they arrived, the female was found badly beaten with her hands bound. 

Officers say that an investigation showed that she was a victim of a violent domestic battery and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest and search warrant for 59-year-old Donald Douglas Eby at his home 1262 Centerville Lane, in Gardnerville. 

In the interest of public safety, officials say Centerville Road was closed between Waterloo Lane and Dresslerville Road at about 4:05 pm on Tuesday, January 3, where the SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Team were activated to serve the warrants.    

Authorities say that at approximately 6:45 pm, Eby was found by SWAT at his residence and taken into custody without further incident. 

Officers say Eby was then transported to the Minden jail and charged with Domestic Battery causing substantial bodily harm, a category B felony, and coercion.    

Officials say the road was reopened at 7:25 pm and that no one was injured during the incident.

