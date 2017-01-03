Preventing GPS Fails

Washoe County Search and Rescue officials say cars getting stuck in the mountains trying to drive around traffic on I-80 is nothing new. Monday night, several drivers using GPS to avoid traffic from Reno to Truckee drove up Dog Valley getting stuck or hitting a dead end.

Officials say they've had dozens of calls because of problems along the "alternate route" during storms. Washoe County S&R officials are working on a pair of solutions to prevent this from happening any further.

First, the Sergeant in charge of Washoe County Search and Rescue volunteers is contacting map and GPS companies to explain the situation and try and stop the pass from being used as an alternate route.

Second, the Sheriff's Office is working with Washoe County Operations to get a warning sign put up on Dog Valley Road right at the California-Nevada border with the idea of turning cars around before it's too late. Officials hope to have those installed by the end of the week.

In the meantime, officials warn to not take routes that are unfamiliar. Don't just trust the map, but do some research before taking an unknown road.