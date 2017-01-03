NDOT Reopens SR 207 Kingsbury Grade That Was Closed Due to Sinkhole

UPDATE: The Nevada Department of Transportation says they have reopened Kingsbury Grade (State Route 207) Friday evening following repairs to an eroding drainage pipe underneath the roadway. The Carson Valley side of the road will temporarily close again in spring or summer for finishing roadway drainage repairs.

__________

Over the past few weeks, NDOT says a sinkhole formed where a drainage pipe crosses underneath the road at mile marker 4.3, approximately 10 miles up the road on the Carson Valley side. On January 3, NDOT says they temporarily closed the road to ensure driver safety and make interim repairs. Q&D Construction, Inc. and Granite Construction made the roadway repairs.

“We want drivers to be able to get safely where they need to go,” NDOT District Engineer Thor Dyson explained. “We have reinforced the roadbed by filling in the eroded drainage area and repaving the roadway surface as an interim repair so that travelers can safely drive Kingsbury Grade this winter. As weather warms and dries out in coming months, we will install a permanent new drainage pipe.”

Authorities say Kingsbury Grade will be closed in future months as final repairs are made and as weather will play a factor, no timeframe for the future repair-related closure is set, but the closure is anticipated to take place in the spring or early summer.

NDOT says they will announce the road closure and repairs through the media, on nevadadot.com and nvroads.com websites, as well the 511 Nevada Travel Info phone number.