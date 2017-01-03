Carson City Sheriff Seeks Woman Suspected of Credit Card Fraud

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says it needs your help finding a woman suspected of multiple counts of Credit Card Fraud and Commercial Burglary.

Officers say 31-year-old Amanda Barrett of Thousand Oaks, California entered the El Centro Market in Carson City on several occasions in November and December of 2016 and purchased merchandise with fraudulent credit cards.

Barrett is described as white, is in her late 20s or 30s with long dark hair and a large tattoo on the right side of her neck. They say she was seen leaving in a 1997 Honda Sedan.

Barrett also has an outstanding Felony Warrant out of Los Angeles County, California.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Steven Olson at 775-283-7856 or Cpt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850.