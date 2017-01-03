Carson City Sheriff Seeks Woman Suspected of Credit Card Fraud - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Sheriff Seeks Woman Suspected of Credit Card Fraud

Posted: Updated:

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says it needs your help finding a woman suspected of multiple counts of Credit Card Fraud and Commercial Burglary.

Officers say 31-year-old Amanda Barrett of Thousand Oaks, California entered the El Centro Market in Carson City on several occasions in November and December of 2016 and purchased merchandise with fraudulent credit cards. 

Barrett is described as white, is in her late 20s or 30s with long dark hair and a large tattoo on the right side of her neck. They say she was seen leaving in a 1997 Honda Sedan.

Barrett also has an outstanding Felony Warrant out of Los Angeles County, California.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Steven Olson at 775-283-7856 or Cpt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.